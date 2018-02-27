10-Year-Old Girl Found Dead at Condo Complex, Police Say

(CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine) — The mother and stepfather of a 10-year-old Maine girl who was found dead at a condo complex have been charged with murder.

State police say 33-year-old Sharon Carrillo and 51-year-old Julio Carrillo were arrested Monday at state police offices in Bangor, where they had been interviewed by detectives.

The girl, Marrissa Kennedy, was found dead Sunday at the condo complex in Stockton Springs. The family had been staying at a condo owned by the mother’s parents.

State police say there were two other young children in the home at the time, ages 1 and 2. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services took custody of them Sunday.

An autopsy conducted Monday determined the girl’s death to be a homicide. Authorities have not said how she died.