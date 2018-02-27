Read Difficult Novels

1. Read difficult novels.

By Will Self in Literary Hub

2. By taking internet literacy for granted, we ensured the success of foreign digital trolls.

By Kevin Munger in the Outline

3. SNAP food assistance consistently lifts millions out of poverty. Why change it?

By Laura Wheaton, Emily Peiffer and Victoria Tran at the Urban Institute

4. Bring back the negative book review.

By Rafia Zakaria in the Baffler

5. This is the best time of day to learn a new language.

By Burr Settles and Masato Hagiwara in Quartz

