Jimmy Fallon has officially pledged to join the survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting in marching for increased gun control next month. During Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show—the first since the Valentine’s Day massacre—the host spoke about how moved he has been by the Parkland students’ actions in the wake of tragedy while wearing a red ribbon lapel pin.

“What they had to live through, and what they have to live with, is something that I can’t even imagine,” he said. “And I think what the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are doing is unbelievable. They’re speaking out with more guts, passion, conviction and common sense than most adults. They’re high school students, it’s beyond impressive. That strength that they have is inspiring.”

Fallon then vowed to walk alongside the students on March 24 in Washington D.C. at the March for Our Lives, a peaceful protest to demand action to prevent gun violence.

Watch the clip below.