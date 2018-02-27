The title for the latest most distraught sports fan goes to Jon Stewart, who was just caught freaking out on camera at a basketball game.

The comedian and former host of The Daily Show was courtside at Madison Square Garden to watch the New York Knicks face off against the Golden State Warriors on Monday. In the third quarter, the Warriors’ rim protector JaVale McGee shocked fans when he swished an 11-foot desperation fadeaway jumper. That’s when Stewart — who regularly appears at random moments to express shock — lost it. Thankfully, the Internet wasted zero time in turning his pain into comedy.

He was reacting to the third-quarter moment in the game before the Warriors ultimately crushed the Knicks, 125-111. Twitter users have been turning Stewart’s helpless expression — on par with Edvard Munch’s The Scream — into some good old social media hilarity.

Not only has Stewart’s “what just happened” look become the face of every New York Knicks fan’s distress amid the team’s losing streak, people are using it to communicate all kinds of personal anguish.

See the very best of what Twitter users had to offer below.

One user got really meta with it.

You got to give it the guy for still serving up the comedy gold without even trying.