Bernie Sanders' Son Is Running for Congress in New Hampshire

The son of Vermont Senator and former Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is launching his own congressional career.

“After much thought and consultation with my family, friends, and the people of New Hampshire, I am excited to announce today that I am running for Congress in New Hampshire’s 1st District,” Levi Sanders said in a statement Tuesday on his website. His announcement was first reported by WMUR. “This is a unique opportunity to listen to the hard working men and women of New Hampshire about the issues that matter to them.”

Sanders is running to replace Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter, who announced her retirement in October. He is the eighth Democrat to enter the primary race; the filing deadline is in June, and the primary election is in September. He said on his website that he has been a resident of New Hampshire for 15 years.

On his website, Sanders advocates for a universal medicare system and free college tuition, issues his father has championed, and vowed to address the opioid crisis in the state.