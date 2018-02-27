(PROVIDENCE, R.I.) — A Rhode Island woman is appealing her conviction for suffocating her daughter, arguing police officers who accidentally kill detainees in similar ways are not convicted.

The Providence Journal reports 44-year-old Kimberly Fry recently brought her case before a Superior Court judge. She was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2009 killing of her 8-year-old daughter, Camden, and is serving 20 years in prison.

Fry argues that police officers in New York and Florida accidentally killed people using restraints so her conviction should be overturned. Fry also says her lawyers failed her because they didn’t use a defense based on her previous mental health issues.

Fry had experienced depression and post-traumatic stress disorder before the killing.

Fry’s appointed lawyer, George West, could not be reached for comment.