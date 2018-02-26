If you found the figure skating competition at this year’s 2018 Winter Olympics more exciting than usual, you’re not alone. Following the 2014 Sochi Games, a rule change in the world of skating loosened the song selection process, enabling athletes to soundtrack their jumps and spins to music with lyrics. (For pairs ice dancing, lyrics have been allowed for about a decade.)

While many skaters still stick to the classics when choosing what to perform to — selections from Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake and Bizet’s Carmen remain standard fare across the ice — others have started experimenting with pop and rock. New favorites popped up during the PyeongChang skating events, including pretty much anything by Coldplay (thanks, Shib Sibs and Adam Rippon!), covers of tear-jerker “Hallelujah” (shoutout to veteran skater Patrick Chan), and nods to bands like the Beatles, Snow Patrol, and Muse. (Plus lots of “Despacito” for the Latin-themed part of the competition and a smattering of Ed Sheeran and Adele tunes.) But a number of performances stood out in particular for their unorthodox selections. Medal winners or not, here were the Olympics’ most memorable routines when it came to the music, from a Beyoncé selection to an Elvis impression.