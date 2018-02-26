Winning a gold medal at the Olympic Games comes with a lot of perks—respect, admiration, national pride— but not, apparently, upgraded seats on the trip home. Free upgrades are apparently harder to score than curling points.

The U.S. men’s curling team scored an impressive upset at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, coming from behind to capture the gold medal. After their smooth score of a “five-ender in the eighth” helped clinch an unexpected victory against Sweden, the team figured they may as well try their luck at scoring something arguably more valuable—first class upgrades for their long trip from Pyeongyang back to the United States.

USA Curling reached out to Delta Airlines via Twitter and asked them for a modest request—upgrades for the gold medal winners.

But Delta didn’t jump at the opportunity to let the curlers fly their medals home in style—and score some public relations points, too. While they welcomed the team aboard, they were going to have sit in coach.

Naturally, the team accepted their defeat with grace, proving they are champions on and off the ice.