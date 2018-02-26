The Internet took some time out of basking in the glow of the final night of the 2018 Olympics to have a mini freak-out over a puppet featured in the closing ceremony.

Known as Inmyeonjo, the human-faced bird—which appears in ancient cave drawings from the Goguryeo period of Korean history—first made waves during the Winter Games opening ceremony when viewers couldn’t decide whether they were scared of or in awe of the unique animal.

However, this time around, Inmyeonjo fans just seemed excited for the puppet to return, especially when it began dancing to EDM in PyeongChang Stadium. One particularly enthusiastic viewer even went so far as to photoshop the face of famed DJ Martin Garrix—who was performing at the ceremony—onto the bird’s original human face.

Garrix is one of only a few electronic music artists to perform at the Olympics, joining the ranks of Tiesto and Kygo, who played in 2004 and 2016, respectively.

See some of the reactions to Inmyeonjo below.