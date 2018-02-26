The Internet Is Extremely Here for the Closing Ceremony DJs

The party at Sunday’s 2018 Winter Olympics closing ceremony kept raging well after the symbolic torch was extinguished — and the internet was here for it.

After the Olympic flame went out, officially bringing the PyeongChang Winter Olympics to a close, DJs took the stage to keep things going for athletes and revelers. Korean DJ Raiden got things going, much to the delight of both athletes and the internet. And when a second DJ stepped up, it did not go unnoticed by viewers at home.

The second DJ was Martin Garrix, a 21-year-old Dutch artist who’s well known on the EDM circuit. And though his performance caught many by surprise, Garrix actually teased the appearance on Instagram on Saturday.

“Can’t believe I get to close The Olympics tomorrow,” he wrote. “I was watching The Olympics in 2004 with Tiesto opening the event which inspired me to do what I do today. Being part of the closing ceremony tomorrow, I can only hope and dream that I can inspire someone the same way he did.”

See the reactions below.