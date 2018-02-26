Everyone’s favorite Tongan flag-bearer showed up to the Olympic closing ceremony for his final shirtless hurrah of the 2018 Games and managed to snag a photo with Lindsey Vonn along the way.

Pita Taufatofua capped off what seemed to be a magical two weeks at the Winter Olympics by posing for a photo with the star Team USA skier alongside a few of their fellow Olympians as well as Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee.

Vonn can be seen in the shot holding out the bronze medal she earned in this year’s women’s downhill event as the shirtless Taufatofua stretches out his arms in glory.

And considering the martial artist turned cross-country skier was only the second Tongan athlete ever to compete at a Winter Olympics, he definitely had a lot to celebrate.

“It still feels quite strange actually being here, because it took me 20 years to get to Rio, and just one year to get here,” he said at the beginning of the games. “It’s just an honour. I mean, how many countries in the Pacific get to go to a Winter Games?”

See the photo below.