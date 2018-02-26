Police in Osaka have discovered a suitcase containing a Japanese woman’s severed head inside an apartment rented by an American citizen.

New York resident Yevgeniy Vasilievich Bayraktar, 26, was already in police custody on suspicion of “confining” a missing 27-year-old woman when police found the head, Japan’s Asahi Shimbun reports.

Two days before she was reported missing, the woman had reportedly told friends she was going to visit an American she had met online.

A surveillance video reportedly shows the woman walking with a man believed to be Bayraktar near Osaka’s Morinomiya subway station. According to the Washington Post, additional CCTV footage shows her entering the building in which Bayraktar had rented a unit on Feb 16; there is no footage of her leaving.

Bayraktar, by contrast, was filmed leaving and returning to the building several times — including on one occasion when he appeared to be lugging a large bag.

Bayraktar arrived in Japan in January, apparently for sightseeing, Asahi reports. He has denied responsibility for the woman’s death and refused to answer police questions.