Snowboarder Billy Morgan Balanced Great Britain's Flag on His Chin During the Closing Ceremony
Team GB closing ceremony flag holder, bronze medal winning snowboarder Billy Morgan.
Ker Robertson—Getty Images,
By Jamie Ducharme
9:08 PM EST

British snowboarder Billy Morgan used Sunday’s Olympic closing ceremonies to show off one last trick.

Morgan, who won a bronze medal in the men’s snowboarding big air competition on Saturday, was the flag-bearer for Great Britain. He added some flair to his duties by balancing the Union Jack on his chin, attracting some admiring glances from fellow athletes and closing ceremonies officials.

Morgan’s bronze was Great Britain’s fifth medal of the games, a winter Olympics record for the country. The 28-year-old reportedly celebrated accordingly, riding through the Olympic Village in a shopping cart after a night of partying, according to the Guardian.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE