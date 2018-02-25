Nothing was more rock and roll at the 2018 Winter Olympics than this one kid on the electric guitar.

As the drone fleet took to the skies, 13-year-old wunderkind Yang Tae-hwan stole the show when he took over the stage to shred a song.

This hard rocker in a turtleneck sweater and leather jacket just knows how to wail.

During the live broadcast from PyeongChang, the internet — and this may not shock anyone — immediately declared him a true hero.

It’s not hard to see why. The kid can tear it up guitar better than most people do most things. For instance, he can make any familiar classic sound like the most hardcore rock ballad. He got everyone rocking out to “Winter,” a concerto from Antonio Vivaldi’s iconic 1725 baroque symphony, “The Four Seasons.”

As far as entertainment goes, the closing ceremony’s roster was stacked. They had insanely popular K-Pop luminaries CL and EXO, impressive choreography and rhapsodically beautiful visuals. But most importantly, they had guitar boy.

As a teen with glasses and the ideal curly hair for headbanging, he instantly solidified his status as the coolest individual on the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium stage. It was as though every drone that came together to form the Olympic rings symbolized the achievement that he exists on earth and we can all witness it.

The teen is something of a prodigy.

According to NPR Asia’s Elise Hu, he got his big break on the talent show Star King.

He’s been mastering the electric guitar since a young age.

This one is clearly going places. Rock on Taw-hwan.

Everyone is thoroughly impressed.

So much so that the word hero popped up and popped up frequently.

People marveled at the young talent’s age.

Even the fandoms who came for their K-pop idols simply could not look away.

His new fans admire his style.

People are already trying to be him.

Or wish they were him, which is understandable.