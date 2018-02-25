(SALINA, Kan.) — Authorities say a scared elementary school student brought a gun and knife to school in Kansas after seeing a threatening Facebook post the child thought was directed at the school.

School officials said Friday that the student meant no harm to anyone at Stewart Elementary School in Salina. The weapons were immediately secured and the student was removed from the property.

School district spokeswoman Jennifer Bradford-Vernon says the student was afraid after a Facebook post on Wednesday threatened a potential shooting against a school with the initials SHS.

Investigators determined the threat was directed toward a school in Ohio.

The Salina Journal reports that Bradford-Vernon didn’t release the student’s age or gender, or say whether how the weapons were discovered.