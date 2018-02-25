(SPARTANBURG, S.C.) — A South Carolina coroner says the decomposed body of a woman whose family thought she had been cremated almost three years ago has been discovered at a funeral home.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said his office was notified earlier this month by a former employee of First Family Funeral Home that a body had been stored there for a long time.

The woman was identified as 63-year-old Mary Alice Pitts Moore of Donalds. Clevenger said Moore died in March 2015 in Anderson County from natural causes. He said it took two weeks to identify her because conventional means were not possible.

Clevenger said he spoke with family members, who were upset because they thought Moore had been cremated. He said an investigation has been launched.