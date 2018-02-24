(PYEONGCHANG, South Korea) — South Korean police say they’ve detained a Canadian ski cross competitor, his wife and a coach for allegedly taking a car during the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Police on Saturday said the three allegedly got into a car in front of a bar and drove it near the Pyeongchang athletes village before they were detained by police on patrol.

Police say all three were intoxicated when they were stopped.

Canadian Olympic Committee chief executive Chris Overholt says an “incident occurred” just after midnight.

Overholt told a news conference, “We have confirmation that individuals attached to our team are involved in the investigation and they’re cooperating.”

The police and the Canadian delegation declined to release the names of anybody involved.

Overholt says, “We take this matter, of course, very, very seriously. However, until we know the results of the investigation, we’re not really in a position to comment much further.”

Police in Pyeongchang and at the Gangwon Provincial Police Agency say the three remain in custody, but likely could be released if they pay a fine.