Armed Woman Who Drove Into White House Barrier Had Previous Encounters With the Secret Service

A woman who was arrested Friday after driving into the metal barricade outside the White House with a gun in her possession had previous encounters with the Secret Service.

The Secret Service said that Jessica R. Ford, 35, of Tennessee, was arrested after she “intentionally drove” an SUV or white van into the barrier around the White House with a gun in her hand at about 3 p.m. Friday, according to the Washington Post. It was a New York tourist that reported seeing the driver allegedly “hit the gas,” noting that “her tires were spinning and smoking,” according to the report.

However, the vehicle never got past the security post, and no shots were fired and no one was injured in the incident, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Records show Ford was arrested three times last year for trying to enter the premises, according to the Tribune, and the Secret Service said they “had previous encounters” with the woman.

Ford received psychiatric counseling and a 90-day suspended jail sentence in relation to the charges, one of which was dismissed, according to the report. Ford last attempted to climb the fence around the White House, for which she pleaded guilty to unlawful entry, according to the Tribune.