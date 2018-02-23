CDC Employee Has Been Missing for Days After Calling in Sick, Police Say
The CDC headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.
Jessica McGowan—Getty Images
By Associated Press
February 23, 2018

(ATLANTA) — Police in Atlanta say a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employee has been missing for more than a week.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Thursday that 35-year-old Timothy Jerrell Cunningham was last seen Feb. 12. Police said he called in sick from work that day and hasn’t been heard from since.

WSB-TV reported his parents arrived from Maryland at his Atlanta home and found his car, keys, wallet and phone. They said he also left his dog at home.

His father Terrell Cunningham told the television station that his son graduated from Morehouse and got a master’s degree and doctorate from Harvard University. He worked as an epidemic intelligence officer and has been deployed for public health emergencies.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call Atlanta police.

