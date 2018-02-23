'He Is Going to Explode.' Transcript Reveals Woman's Warning to FBI About Nikolas Cruz
Nikolas Cruz appears via video monitor with Melisa McNeill (R), his public defender, at a bond court hearing after being charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Feb. 15, 2018.
Susan Stocker—Pool/Reuters
By Associated Press
February 23, 2018

(WASHINGTON) — A woman close to the man charged with killing 17 people at a Florida high school warned the FBI he had rifles and said, “I know he is going to explode.”

That’s according to a transcript of the Jan. 5 tip to the FBI’s call center, which was obtained Friday by The Associated Press. The FBI has acknowledged it failed to investigate the tip about 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz. But the transcript, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, provides new details.

The woman described Cruz’s short temper and said he had the “mental capacity of a 12 to 14 year old.”

She said Cruz posted pictures of weapons on social media, writing, “I want to kill people.”

The woman told the FBI, “I do believe something’s going to happen.”

