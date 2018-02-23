Stolen Degas Painting Randomly Found on a Bus 8 Years Later
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Marc Bonodot/AP/REX/Shutterstock (9436161a) And provided by French Customs shows a stolen painting by French painter Edgar Degas. French customs have discovered an original Impressionist masterpiece by Edgar Degas stolen in 2009 _ in a suitcase on a bus Degas Found, Paris, France - 22 Feb 2018
Marc Bonodot/AP/REX/Shutterstock—Marc Bonodot/AP/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
4:22 PM EST

(PARIS) — French customs officers have found an impressionist painting by Edgar Degas stowed on a bus, more than eight years after it was reported stolen.

The French Culture Ministry said Friday that customs agents in Marne-la-Vallee were surprised to find a work of art bearing the signature “Degas” inside a suitcase in the bus’ luggage compartment. The ministry says none of the passengers claimed the suitcase during the Feb. 16 search.

Experts verified the artwork as Degas’ “Les Choristes” (“The Chorus Singers”), which depicts a scene from Mozart’s opera “Don Giovanni.”

The painting was stolen from a Marseille museum in 2009 while on loan from Paris’ Musee d’Orsay.

French Culture Minister Francoise Nyssen said she was delighted by the recovery of a work “whose disappearance represented a heavy loss for the French impressionist heritage.”

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE