5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

Logic almost sounds surprised at his own success on “44 More”: “Sold more albums my first week than Harry Styles and Katy Perry,” he reflects, “If that ain’t a sign of the times then I don’t know what is, man this s–it is scary.” Then again, Logic trades in being a grounded artist; the Grammy-nominated rapper made his biggest splash so far with the anti-suicide hit with Alessia Cara and Khalid “1-800-273-8255,” on which he sings morosely about returning from the edge. But on the rapid-fire “44 More,” he gets a chance to flex his precision rap skills more fully over a dark, looping beat — and slides in a few moral lessons to boot. “You in the club throwin’ dollars, but I’m savin’ mine so my kids go to college,” he notes, keeping up his reputation as rap’s role model.