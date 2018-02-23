Former Trump Adviser Rick Gates Is About to Plead Guilty in Robert Mueller's Investigation
Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates leaves Federal Court on December 11, 2017 in Washington, DC.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
11:16 AM EST

A former top adviser to the Trump campaign is expected to plead guilty in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

A person close to Rick Gates say he is expected to enter the plea as early as Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss details.

A plea could signal that he’s planning to cooperate with Mueller.

The plea comes a day after a federal grand jury in Virginia returned an indictment against him and former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort accusing them of tax evasion and bank fraud. It was the second round of charges against the two men. They were charged last October with unregistered lobbying and conspiring to launder millions of dollars they earned while working on behalf of a pro-Russian Ukrainian political party.

