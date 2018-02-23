IDEAS The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Scientists are struggling to understand when adolescence begins.

By Heidi Ledford in Nature

2. A massive quantity of this surprising pollutant is winding up in the ocean.

By Alastair Bland in Hakai Magazine

3. ‘Trending’ on social media is a broken metric. We should get rid of it.

By Brian Feldman in Select All

4. Here’s how we can stop making mass shooters famous.

By Jaclyn Schildkraut in Vox

5. To address America’s farm labor shortage, should farmers pay for child care?

By Danielle Beurteaux in the New Food Economy

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.