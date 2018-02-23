(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is calling on Mexico to block MS-13 gang members from traveling through their country on the way to the U.S.Trump tweets that gang members are being removed “by the thousands” by federal law enforcement agents, “but these killers come back in from El Salvador, and through Mexico, like water.”

Trump accuses El Salvador of just paying lip service to combatting the violent international gang based there, and says Mexico “must help MORE with this problem.” He adds: “We need The Wall!”

The Friday morning tweet comes a day after Trump suggested he may pull the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency out of California as punishment for so-called “sanctuary cities” in the state. The threat was dismissed as bluster by even some of Trump’s staunchest supporters.