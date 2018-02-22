Sen. Marco Rubio Changes Stance on High-Capacity Magazines After Florida School Shooting

By Associated Press
February 22, 2018

(TALLAHASSEE, Fla.) — U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio says a visit to a Florida high school where 17 people were fatally shot has prompted him to change his stance on large capacity magazines.

Rubio visited Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school and a few days later met with its teachers. He said he was told that several people were able to escape because 19-year-old suspect Nikolas Cruz stopped and reloaded the rifle he used during the Feb. 14 attack.

The Florida Republican, who was challenged by survivors and family members during a contentious meeting broadcast on CNN on Wednesday, said this is “evidence in this case that it saved the lives of some people.”

Rubio has been sharply criticized since the shooting because he has received support from groups like the National Rifle Association during his political career.

