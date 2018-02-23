The 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang have been a wild ride from the start, with unbelievable upsets, do-or-die moments and come-from-behind victories constantly keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. But unfortunately for winter sports fans, all Olympics must come to an end.

The Games will officially conclude this weekend, with the produced broadcast of the closing ceremony set to air Sunday night on NBC at 8 p.m. E.T. — 14 hours after it actually takes place in South Korea. Leading up to the ceremony, there will be four final events to catch on Feb. 25, including men’s bobsledding, women’s cross-country skiing, women’s curling and men’s hockey.

But before the Winter Olympics wind down for another four years, let’s take a look back at some of the best gold medal celebrations. From snowboarder Red Gerard unexpectedly taking home Team USA’s first gold to Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue capping off a near-perfect week of ice dancing, here are a few of the Games’ most memorable—and GIF-able—moments of triumph.

Red Gerard: Men’s Slopestyle Snowboard

After falling on his first two attempts, the 17-year-old American went from last place to first place on his third and final run of the men’s slopestyle final to win Team USA’s first gold medal of the 2018 Games. Not to mention he also became the youngest Olympian of all time to medal in snowboarding.

Hanna Oeberg: Women’s Biathlon

Thanks to some immaculate shooting, Oeberg was able to pull off a major upset in the women’s 15km individual biathlon. The Swedish racer completed the event in in 41 minutes and 7.2 seconds to beat out Germany’s Laura Dahlmeier, who was heavily favored after winning gold in the first two biathlon events.

Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue: Ice Dancing

Ice dance darlings Moir and Virtue executed a near flawless free skate routine to cap off their extraordinary gold medal Olympic comeback. After taking home silver at the 2014 Sochi Games, the Canadian duo’s Moulin Rouge-themed program earned them an overall score world record in PyeongChang.

Yuzuru Hanyu: Men’s Figure Skating

Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu became the first men’s figure skater to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals since American skater Dick Button achieved the feat 66 years ago. And he had plenty of Winnie the Pooh bears thrown at him along the way.

Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall: Women’s Cross-Country Skiing

Diggins’ come-from-behind finish on the final straightaway of the women’s team sprint freestyle race gave her and teammate Randall only a .19 second margin of victory over their lauded Swedish competitors. But that was still enough for gold. The pair are the first-ever Americans to win an Olympic gold medal in cross-country skiing, an achievement that earned Diggins the spot of U.S. flag-bearer at the closing ceremony.

Ester Ledecká: Women’s Super-G Skiing

Despite the fact that she’s primarily a snowboarder, the Czech Republic’s Ester Ledecká beat out seasoned skiers like America’s Lindsay Vonn and Austria’s Anna Veith to win gold in the women’s super-G race. The look of shock on her face upon learning her score was the definition of priceless.