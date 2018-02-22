After Team USA’s women’s hockey team took gold over their longtime rivals from Canada following a thrilling shootout at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, the Internet had all of the feelings about the new champs and it appears that they weren’t the only ones because the sports world had plenty to say about the epic victory as well.

Athletes ranging from fellow U.S. Olympians Alex and Maia Shibutani to NBA star, Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry all took to their social media accounts to share congratulations for the US women’s big win, that effectively ended Canada’s four-Olympics strong gold medal winning streak.

Fellow Olympians and ice dancers Alex and Maia tweeted out their glowing praise, as did Team USA skier Mikaela Shiffrin.

Meanwhile, stateside, other athletes took to Twitter to share their admiration for Team USA’s historic victory.