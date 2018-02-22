To his fans, Leonardo DiCaprio may be one of the most recognizable movie stars of all time. But to Oprah Winfrey, he’s just a fellow partygoer.

While reminiscing with Ellen DeGeneres about the talk show host’s recent 60th birthday bash, Oprah revealed that she had some trouble remembering Leo at the star-studded affair.

During a chat with The Weeknd—who she also didn’t recognize at first—Oprah was apparently forced to sleuth out the identity of a mystery celebrity who joined their conversation.

“Who is it? I know it’s somebody,” she explained during a Thursday appearance on Ellen. “Is it Justin Timberlake? I don’t think it’s Justin Timberlake. The Weeknd says to him, ‘Hey man, I really loved that film you did.’ And he says, ‘No, that wasn’t a good film for me, it wasn’t my favorite film.’ And I go, ‘So what WAS your favorite film?’ And he says, ‘The Aviator.’ And I go, ‘Leonardo, you’re so funny!’

Despite this minor slip-up, Oprah described the night as the most fun she’s ever had. Compliments don’t get much better than that.

