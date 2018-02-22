Amy Poehler and other Parks and Recreation cast members reunited — on Twitter — to criticize the National Rifle Association for tweeting a Leslie Knope meme.

Late Wednesday night, the NRA tweeted a GIF of Leslie Knope — Poehler’s Parks and Rec character — to thank its spokeswoman Dana Loesch, who appeared on a CNN town hall Wednesday to speak with survivors of the school shooting last week in Parkland, Florida, parents and teachers. Loesch was criticized both during the town hall and online for several misleading comments she made about gun control.

The tweet did not go over well with Parks and Recreation co-creator Mike Schur, who asked the NRA to take it down and passed on a message from Poehler.

“Amy isn’t on twitter, but she texted me a message: ‘Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said f–k off?'” Schur tweeted.

Poehler’s former castmates Nick Offerman and Adam Scott also decried the NRA for using the Leslie Knope meme. Offerman, who played Ron Swanson on the NBC show, said Leslie Knope and Parks and Recreation “represent the opposite of your pro-slaughter agenda.”