Canada may have lost out on gold in the Olympic women’s hockey final, but it definitely wasn’t due to a lack of enthusiasm from Scott Moir.

As the Canadians duked it out with Team USA at Gangneung Hockey Centre on Thursday, the victorious ice dancer was spotted getting rowdy in the crowd. Moir—whose longtime partner Tessa Virtue didn’t appear to be in attendance—even went so far as to stand up and scream at the referees while waving a nearly full beer.

Some hockey fans watching the game enjoyed imagining that Moir had knocked back a few too many celebratory beverages in preparation for the intense rivalry matchup. “‘Clearly Drunk Scott Moir’ has some wonderful GIF potential for the rest of this game,” joked one Twitter user.

However, a number of Moir’s fellow Canadians were simply in awe of his patriotism. “Oh my god Scott Moir holding a beer screaming at the refs I love Canada I feel this country in my bones,” tweeted Edmonton Journal reporter Jonny Wakefield.

See a selection of the hilarious reactions below.