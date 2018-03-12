A pair of abandoned dogs didn’t just find a new owner when they were rescued by Jordan Kahana in the middle of the Arizona desert — they also found a new adventure. Kahana, who found the pups while en route to the Grand Canyon in December 2016, decided to adopt the two dogs (naming them Zeus and Sedona) before taking them to join him on his cross-country road trip adventure across America.

According to an interview with ABC News, the trio have even traveled to 35 states, clocking in over 30,000 miles on the road. Kahana documents their travels to national parks and cities across America on social media, like his Instagram, where he calls his canine crew and himself, the “Adventure Squad.”

“Getting to adventure with these guys, doing cross-country road trips, seeing national parks, having dogs with you at all times has just been truly a life-changing experience for me,” Kahana said. “I couldn’t encourage enough for others to adopt as well. I look forward to where our adventures take us.”