Ivett Toth sure knows how to stand out in a crowded field of female figure skaters for the 2018 Winter Olympics. Her solution: bring out the AC/DC. During the women’s figure skating short programs on Tuesday night in PyeongChang, Hungary’s Toth surprised crowds — both at the rink and around the world — with her unorthodox choice of music. And to many, she’s become an instant rock hero. Toth may be just 19, but there’s no doubt her clear love for the classic rock band transcends generational taste.

Most figure skaters have been sticking to more traditional soundtracks: the scores of Tchaikovsky classic Swan Lake and Bizet’s Carmen could be heard throughout Tuesday night at the Gangneung Ice Arena. Former champion Evgenia Medvedeva went a little more abstract, selecting a Chopin nocturne and incorporating the sound of her own breathing and a few words.

But it was Toth who raised eyebrows — and grabbed attention — with the “Back in Black” and “Thunderstruck” medley. She topped that off by coming costumed in a studded leather pant-and-vest combo with fingerless gloves, a far cry from her competitors’ delicate skirts and balletic tutus. Naturally, the internet was agog with her bold performance. And although Toth finished after the short program with 53.22 points, well behind the top-ranked Olympic athletes from Russia, she won’t soon be forgotten — even if she doesn’t make it to the medal podium.