Hundreds of Students Skip Class to Rally for Gun Control at U.S. Capitol
Students hold their hands up during a moment of silence while reading the names of victims from last weeks high school mass shooting outside the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. President Donald Trump is meeting with students, parents and teachers who have lived through mass shooting incidents, including some from the Florida high school where last weeks mass shooting killed 17 people.
Andrew Harrer—Bloomberg /Getty Images
By Associated Press and TIME Staff
4:43 PM EST

Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walkouts to protest gun violence in the wake of last week’s deadly school shooting in Florida.

The demonstrations took place Wednesday at schools from Maine to Arizona. Some lasted 17 minutes in honor of the 17 people killed one week earlier at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Students at many of the protests called for stronger gun control and said they’re taking action to protect schools because Congress hasn’t.

Hundreds of students in Maryland left class to rally outside the U.S. Capitol, some carrying signs saying “Make Our Schools Safer.”

Students at Simon Kenton High School near Cincinnati marched around their school chanting “Never again.”

More walkouts are already being planned for March 14, a month after the Florida shooting.

Students participate in a protest against gun violence February 21, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong—Getty Images

