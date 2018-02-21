When it comes to software or entrepreneurship, Bill Gates is a force to be reckoned with. But if you’re looking for a pal to help you out on The Price Is Right or to help you keep costs down on a trip to the grocery trip, Gates is not your guy.

The Microsoft mogul appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, where he discussed how he became a billionaire before obliging Ellen by playing game where he guessed the cost of common grocery store staples, like Rice-a-Roni, Tide Pods, floss, and Totino’s Pizza Rolls. And while Gates definitely has the capacity for developing software, when it came to guesstimating how much the average person forks over for snacks and household goods, he was seriously challenged, going so far as to initially postulate that a box of pizza rolls would set you back a whopping $22 (spoiler alert: they’re only $8.98, according to DeGeneres).

That being said, Gates is using his considerable wealth to help others; he and wife Melinda pledged to give away $41.3 billion to help others through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, focusing on global health, education, and ending poverty.

Watch the full clip below.