This Is the Final Medal Count for Every Country at the 2018 Winter Olympics

After 19 days of competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, Norway came out on top of the final medal count.

Norway’s dominance was apparent from the beginning of the Olympic Games, with 14 gold medal wins in sports like cross-country skiing and more medals from other skiing events from jumping to downhill. Germany came in second with 31 total medals and 14 gold medals, and Canada finished in third with 29 medals, 11 of which were gold. After a number of historic wins for the United States late in the Games, Team USA finished fourth with 23 total medals, including nine golds.

The 2018 Olympic Games came with a number of surprises and spills, including everything from record-breaking performances to gold-medal favorites failing to make the podium. The United States was an example of both: Figure skaters Nathan Chen and Mirai Nagasu made history with their performances on the ice, but failed to make it on the individual podium. (They did, however, both take home a bronze medal with the rest of their team.) While Mikaela Shiffrin earned one gold and one silver medal, she fell short of the podium in her signature slalom event and pulled out of the downhill event while at the Olympic Games.

Surprises late in the Olympics helped boost Team USA’s medal count after a lackluster start. The U.S. women’s ice hockey team beat Canada for gold for the first time in 20 years at the Games, and the men’s curling team won after making it to the country’s first-ever gold medal match in the event. And snowboarders like Chloe Kim, Jamie Anderson, Shaun White and Red Gerard dominated the sport’s podium with gold-medal wins.

Still, the U.S.’s performance in PyeongChang fell behind its second-place finish in Sochi. In 2014, Russia earned 29 medals for the win, edging out the U.S., which earned 28. Back then, Norway had the third-highest medal count with 26.

Here’s the final medal count for each country at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Norway: 39 medals

14 gold, 14 silver, 11 bronze

Germany: 31 medals

14 gold, 10, silver, 7 bronze

Canada: 29 medals

11 gold, 8 silver, 10 bronze

United States: 23 medals

9 gold, 8 silver, 6 bronze

Netherlands: 20 medals

8 gold, 6 silver, 6 bronze

South Korea: 17 medals

5 gold, 8 silver, 4 bronze

Olympic Athletes from Russia: 17 medals

2 gold, 6 silver, 9 bronze

Switzerland: 15 medals

5 gold, 6 silver, 4 bronze

France: 15 medals

5 gold, 4 silver, 6 bronze

Sweden: 14 medals

7 gold, 6 silver, 1 bronze

Austria: 14 medals

5 gold, 3 silver, 6 bronze

Japan: 13 medals

4 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze

Italy: 10 medals

3 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze

China: 9 medals

1 gold, 6 silver, 2 bronze

Czech Republic: 7 medals

2 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze

Finland: 6 medals

1 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze

Great Britain: 5 medals

1 gold, 4 bronze

Belarus: 3 medals

2 gold, 1 silver

Slovakia: 3 medals

1 gold, 2 silver

Australia: 3 medals

2 silver, 1 bronze

Poland: 2 medals

1 gold, 1 bronze

Slovenia: 2 medals

1 silver, 1 bronze

Spain: 2 medals

2 bronze

New Zealand: 2 medals

2 bronze

Hungary: 1 medal

1 gold

Ukraine: 1 medal

1 gold

Belgium: 1 medal

1 silver

Kazakhstan: 1 medal

1 bronze

Latvia: 1 medal

1 bronze

Liechtenstein: 1 medal

1 bronze