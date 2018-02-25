This Is the Final Medal Count for Every Country at the 2018 Winter Olympics

After 19 days of competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, Norway came out on top of the final medal count.
Norway’s dominance was apparent from the beginning of the Olympic Games, with 14 gold medal wins in sports like cross-country skiing and more medals from other skiing events from jumping to downhill. Germany came in second with 31 total medals and 14 gold medals, and Canada finished in third with 29 medals, 11 of which were gold. After a number of historic wins for the United States late in the Games, Team USA finished fourth with 23 total medals, including nine golds.
The 2018 Olympic Games came with a number of surprises and spills, including everything from record-breaking performances to gold-medal favorites failing to make the podium. The United States was an example of both: Figure skaters Nathan Chen and Mirai Nagasu made history with their performances on the ice, but failed to make it on the individual podium. (They did, however, both take home a bronze medal with the rest of their team.) While Mikaela Shiffrin earned one gold and one silver medal, she fell short of the podium in her signature slalom event and pulled out of the downhill event while at the Olympic Games.
Surprises late in the Olympics helped boost Team USA’s medal count after a lackluster start. The U.S. women’s ice hockey team beat Canada for gold for the first time in 20 years at the Games, and the men’s curling team won after making it to the country’s first-ever gold medal match in the event. And snowboarders like Chloe Kim, Jamie Anderson, Shaun White and Red Gerard dominated the sport’s podium with gold-medal wins.
Still, the U.S.’s performance in PyeongChang fell behind its second-place finish in Sochi. In 2014, Russia earned 29 medals for the win, edging out the U.S., which earned 28. Back then, Norway had the third-highest medal count with 26.
Here’s the final medal count for each country at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Norway: 39 medals
14 gold, 14 silver, 11 bronze
Germany: 31 medals
14 gold, 10, silver, 7 bronze
Canada: 29 medals
11 gold, 8 silver, 10 bronze
United States: 23 medals
9 gold, 8 silver, 6 bronze
Netherlands: 20 medals
8 gold, 6 silver, 6 bronze
South Korea: 17 medals
5 gold, 8 silver, 4 bronze
Olympic Athletes from Russia: 17 medals
2 gold, 6 silver, 9 bronze
Switzerland: 15 medals
5 gold, 6 silver, 4 bronze
France: 15 medals
5 gold, 4 silver, 6 bronze
Sweden: 14 medals
7 gold, 6 silver, 1 bronze
Austria: 14 medals
5 gold, 3 silver, 6 bronze
Japan: 13 medals
4 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze
Italy: 10 medals
3 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze
China: 9 medals
1 gold, 6 silver, 2 bronze
Czech Republic: 7 medals
2 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze
Finland: 6 medals
1 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze
Great Britain: 5 medals
1 gold, 4 bronze
Belarus: 3 medals
2 gold, 1 silver
Slovakia: 3 medals
1 gold, 2 silver
Australia: 3 medals
2 silver, 1 bronze
Poland: 2 medals
1 gold, 1 bronze
Slovenia: 2 medals
1 silver, 1 bronze
Spain: 2 medals
2 bronze
New Zealand: 2 medals
2 bronze
Hungary: 1 medal
1 gold
Ukraine: 1 medal
1 gold
Belgium: 1 medal
1 silver
Kazakhstan: 1 medal
1 bronze
Latvia: 1 medal
1 bronze
Liechtenstein: 1 medal
1 bronze