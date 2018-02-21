It’s already a busy week for the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, who’s been taking a tour of the Sunderland area in England alongside her husband Prince William. On Wednesday, the royal duo stopped by the construction of a strikingly modern bridge over the River Wear (yes, that’s its name), called the Northern Spire. William got his hands dirty tightening a bolt, while Middleton — bedecked in a hard hat appropriate for the occasion — looked on. The bridge, which is due to open later in the spring, is a 1,550-tonne pylon structure that’s even taller than Big Ben’s iconic clock tower, according to Kensington Palace.

Middleton is currently in her third trimester of pregnancy with her third child, who will join four-year-old Prince George and two-year-old Princess Charlotte. But her upcoming due date hasn’t slowed the Duchess down from making official appearances recently, popping by the BAFTA Awards red carpet on Sunday, getting a henna tattoo from a local artist on Wednesday before donning that stylish hard hat to support the construction work.

Knowing Middleton’s outsize impact on fashion, perhaps that hard hat look may make its way to the masses this spring. You heard it here first.