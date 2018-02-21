The Value of Rearranging Seating in Your Office

1. Learn the surprising value of rearranging seating in your office.

By the Harvard Business Review

2. Let workers decide who counts as ‘family’ for paid sick and family leave.

By Richard Reeves at the American Enterprise Institute

3. Can we justify the carbon footprint of the Olympic games?

By Warren Mabee in Smithsonian

4. America needs to confront the relationship between gun violence and toxic masculinity.

By Ashley Alese Edwards in Refinery 29

5. A form of patient capitalism is helping keep American manufacturing jobs around.

By Meredith Haggerty in Racked

