A pair of teenage Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) finished first and second in the ladies short ice skating program at the 2018 Olympics Tuesday night.

There were few surprises in the final standings of the first night of the ladies’ figure skating event, teammates Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva earned the top two spots entering the long program on Thursday night.

Medvedeva, 18,who has been battling an injury and hasn’t competed since last fall, skated a scaled back program but was able to make up for her lower-scoring elements with high component, or presentation scores that recognize skating skills, musicality and choreography.

Her 15-year-old teammate and training partner Zagitova, however, dazzled with a technically more demanding routine to Black Swan and bested her by 1.31 points.

In third place is Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond, who was one of the few skaters to include the more difficult triple lutz in her program.

The U.S. women all struggled, falling on their opening jumps. Bradie Tennell, the U.S. national champion, had an uncharacteristic fall in the second jump of her opening combination, and ended up in 11th place, while Mirai Nagasu, who made history days before by being the first U.S. woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics, stumbled on her second attempt with the jump here and finished ninth.

Karen Chen dropped her hand down after the first jump in her combination, which prevented her from completing the rest of the combination. The lost points dropped her to 10th.