Bradie Tennell did something out of character during the ladies’ figure skating short program Tuesday night: she fell.

The 20-year-old figure skater, who is the reigning U.S. champion, took a tumble after she completed the rotations on her opening triple triple.

Fortunately, it means means she got credit for the jump, but was deducted at least a point. She earned a score of 64.01, which one reporter immediately noted was nearly five points lower than her score during the team competition.

She was still able to hold first place through the first group of skaters.

The internet immediately weighed in, shocked by Tennell’s fall but impressed with how quickly she was able to recover – skating at a high level for the remainder of her program.

— With reporting from Alice Park in Gangneung.