She just missed it.

In what she says is her final Olympic downhill competition, Lindsey Vonn won the bronze medal in the women’s downhill skiing race on a clear Wednesday morning at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. Vonn lost by 0.47 seconds to gold medal winner Sofia Goggia of Italy and silver medalist Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway. Vonn, 33, is now the oldest woman to win an Alpine skiing medal.

The veteran American alpine star wanted this one badly, after all the crashes, all the rehab, after she missed the chance to headline the Sochi Olympics four years ago due to injury. This bronze is Vonn’s third Olympic medal, after the gold she won in the 2010 downhill at the Vancouver Winter Olympics, and a bronze in the 2010 Super-G.

“I gave it my best shot,” Vonn said through tears during an interview with NBC after the race, “I’m so proud.”

Lindsey Vonn also confirmed that this race was almost certainly her last Olympic downhill. “I wish I could keep going,” Vonn said, before acknowledging that, “my body probably can’t take another four years.”

Bronze medallist Lindsey Vonn of the United States celebrates during the victory ceremony for the Ladies' Downhill on day 12 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Jeongseon Alpine Centre on Feb. 21, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. Matthias Hangst—Getty Images

In the months leading up to the race, Vonn has been the subject of some online vitriol for her comments regarding President Trump. In an interview in December, Vonn said she skied for her country, not the U.S. President. Some Trump supporters delighted in her sixth place finish in the Super G race on Saturday. “That’s what bullies want you to do,” Vonn told reporters before her downhill race.”I stand by my values, I’m not going to back down.”

She certainly didn’t back down on the slopes. The night before her downhill race, Vonn fired off a message to her fans:

Vonn fulfilled her promise, racing to the podium and falling just short of victory. Sure, her online critics will delight in her loss. But Vonn, who has won more World Cup races than any female skier in history, left nothing on the mountain. After crossing the finish, knowing gold was out of reach, Vonn showed no disappointment. She smiled, waved to the cameras, and rallied the U.S. cheering section. Then she blew a kiss to the clouds.

“I’m proud to have competed for my country,” Vonn said, “I’m proud to have given it my all.”