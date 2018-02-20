Oprah Winfrey is following George and Amal Clooney in donating to the upcoming “March for Our Lives” gun control rally led by student organizers in the wake of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

“George and Amal, I couldn’t agree with you more. I am joining forces with you and will match your $500,000 donation to ‘March For Our Lives,’” Oprah said on Twitter Tuesday evening. “These inspiring young people remind me of the Freedom Riders of the 60s who also said we’ve had ENOUGH and our voices will be heard.”

George and Amal Clooney had announced earlier Tuesday that they are donating $500,000 in the name of their twins, Ella and Alexander.

The event Winfrey and the Clooneys are donating to, “March for Our Lives,” is scheduled for March 24th. Organized by surviving students of last week’s shooting at , the march is designed advocacy for gun control legislation.

“In the tragic wake of the seventeen lives brutally cut short in Florida, politicians are telling us that now is not the time to talk about guns. March For Our Lives believes the time is now,” the group states on its website.