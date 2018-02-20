When Do the Winter Olympics End? Here's What You Need to Know
Aimee Fuller of Great Britain competes during the Snowboard Ladies' Big Air Qualification on day 10 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre on February 19, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.
Photo by Al Bello—Getty Images
By Lisa Marie Segarra
3:16 PM EST

The 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea have entered their final week, which means the countdown to the last medal ceremonies has begun. But when do the Winter Olympics officially end?

The final day of the Winter Games is Sunday, February 25, when the 2018 Olympics closing ceremony will be held. Before then, the remaining Olympic events on the schedule include the women’s individual figure skating competition, the gold medal game for women in curling, the four-man event in bobsleigh, the gold medal game for men in ice hockey and the women’s 30 km mass start classic in cross-country skiing.

The competitors in many of the final events depend on earlier rounds of competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics. The last events Team USA is currently scheduled to compete in include the four-man training run in bobsleigh and the final run of the women’s big air competition in snowboarding.

The last Olympic events will determine each country’s final medal count.

The Winter Olympics will officially end with the closing ceremony, which takes place Sunday at 6 a.m. ET. NBC will televise the produced broadcast later Sunday, at 8 p.m. ET. You can also watch the closing ceremony on the NBC app.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE