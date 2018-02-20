When Do the Winter Olympics End? Here's What You Need to Know

The 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea have entered their final week, which means the countdown to the last medal ceremonies has begun. But when do the Winter Olympics officially end?

The final day of the Winter Games is Sunday, February 25, when the 2018 Olympics closing ceremony will be held. Before then, the remaining Olympic events on the schedule include the women’s individual figure skating competition, the gold medal game for women in curling, the four-man event in bobsleigh, the gold medal game for men in ice hockey and the women’s 30 km mass start classic in cross-country skiing.

The competitors in many of the final events depend on earlier rounds of competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics. The last events Team USA is currently scheduled to compete in include the four-man training run in bobsleigh and the final run of the women’s big air competition in snowboarding.

The last Olympic events will determine each country’s final medal count.

The Winter Olympics will officially end with the closing ceremony, which takes place Sunday at 6 a.m. ET. NBC will televise the produced broadcast later Sunday, at 8 p.m. ET. You can also watch the closing ceremony on the NBC app.