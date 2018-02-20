A 7th Grader Shot Himself Inside Middle School Bathroom
Getty Images
By Associated Press
11:16 AM EST

(MASSILLON, Ohio) — Police in Ohio say a 7th-grader apparently brought a gun to school and shot himself inside a bathroom.

Investigators say no other students have been hurt and they don’t know yet whether the shooting Tuesday morning was intentional.

A school official says the student is being treated at a hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

Parents rushed to Jackson Middle School, near Massillon, to pick up their children after the school sent out a notice about the shooting.

Authorities and school officials say they don’t whether the student was alone at the time of the shooting and haven’t released any other details about what happened.

Massillon is located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Cleveland.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE