Canadian ice dancer Scott Moir performed some incredible feats on the ice on his way to Olympic gold, but his greatest leap he saved for something far more important than a medal—a hug.

When it became clear that Moir was taking a gold medal in Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance home with him to Canada, he couldn’t wait to share the news with friends. He quite literally jumped for joy, leaping what looks like five or six feet into the air, and clinging on to the grandstand at the Gangneung Ice Arena to greet friends, his skates dangling in the air. The leap is so impressive, perhaps Moir will represent Canada at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Moir has a lot to be excited about at the 2018 Olympics. He and his long-time ice dancing partner Tessa Virtue took first place in ice dancing at the Games. They also took home gold at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, Canada, and silver at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia. That is in addition to their three world championships and eight national championships. No wonder the duo have a legion of dedicated fans around the world, including actor Ryan Reynolds who tweeted his congratulations to the pair.

Moir’s impressive leap isn’t the first time he took to jumping when overwhelmed with emotion. He also performed an enthusiastic leap after hitting the ice with Virtue earlier in the Olympics: