(PARKLAND, Fla.) — More than 1,500 mourners have thronged a church for the funeral of 14-year-old student Alaina Petty, one of the 17 people killed in last week’s shooting rampage at a Florida high school.

Petty was a freshman and one of 17 people killed in Wednesday’s attack at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Family members spoke at Monday’s funeral about how the teen had enthusiastically joined fellow Mormon youth for cleanup efforts after Hurricane Irma struck Florida in September. Her father, Ryan Petty, also spoke about the support the victims’ families have received from their church, the community and others worldwide.

The funeral was held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Coral Springs, not far from the school that Alaina Petty attended.