This Teenager Was Shot 5 Times But Managed to Protect 20 of His Classmates in the Florida School Shooting

By Lisa Marie Segarra
3:48 PM EST

A teenager who was able to save himself and 20 other students is being hailed as a hero as he recovers in the hospital – and he even got a visit from the Broward County Sheriff.

Anthony Borges, 15, slammed the door of a classroom shut so he and others could hide during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He was shot five times, but survived.

A GoFundMe account for Borges, which was verified by Sheriff Scott Israel, said the teen was shot in both his legs, left upper thigh bone and back.

‘The Sheriff was honored to visit Anthony Borges,15, in the hospital. Anthony was shot five times. Fortunately, he is recovering, but has a long road ahead with more surgeries needed. Please join us in praying for the swift recovery of Anthony and all others from #StonemanDouglas,” a tweet from the Broward County Sheriff read.

Seventeen students and staff were killed and 13 others were injured in the shooting on Wednesday.

