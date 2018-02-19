French ice dancers Guillaume Cizeron and Gabriella Papadakis took second place in Monday’s short program despite a wardrobe malfunction. During the duo’s performance, Papadakis’ costume appeared to unhook from around her neck, exposing her left breast for part of the routine.

The malfunction did seem to impair their final score of 81.93, but not enough to stop them from finishing second behind Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue of Canada, who scored 83.67.

“It was difficult. It’s the first time that something like that happened,” Papadakis, 22, told reporters, according to People. “I tried to stay focused and finish without anything [else happening].”

“It’s just frustrating to miss a few points just because of a costume issue,” said Cizeron, 23. “It’s not what we get ready for when we train. But you know, I’m so proud that we managed to pull out a program like that even with a difficulty like this.”

Many people who saw the mishap, which was broadcast live on NBC, rallied on social media in support. Meryl Davis, fellow ice skater and 2014 gold medalist with partner Charlie White, wrote, “For something like a costume malfunction to hinder this moment for them is utterly devastating.”

Several others voiced their encouragement.

The duo will return to the ice on Tuesday for the free dance.