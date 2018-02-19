Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir Prove Once Again They’re the Internet’s Favorite Ice Dancing Duo
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada compete during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Short Dance on day 10 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on Feb. 19, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.
Maddie Meyer—Getty Images
By Sophia Rosenbaum
12:16 AM EST

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir did it again.

The longtime Canadian ice dancing pair, who have been skating together since they were kids, beat their own record Sunday night in PyeongChang to get the highest score ever in the short program.

Moir and Virtue scored an 83.67 for their riveting short program — topping their previous record they set at Skate Canada last year.

“We’re just savoring every bit of it,” Virtue told NBC shortly after their record-breaking skate.

The Canadian duo are currently in first place in ice dancing — hoping for their second gold medal at the 2018 Olympics. They also won gold at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver and took home silver at the 2014 Sochi Games.

“We really want to win this individual gold,” Moir told NBC.

Their Sunday night routine once again sparked rumors they were dating, though the Olympians have denied any romantic involvement (except a brief fling when they were much younger).

Others were excited that Virtue and Moir were in the lead, and sent the Canadian couple their well wishes for the free skate Monday. If they win gold, they would become the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history with five medals.

